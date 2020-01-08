Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to announce sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Carnival reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $21.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. 5,748,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

