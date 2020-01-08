Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Down 3.2%

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98, 4,915 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Caribbean Utilities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.26. The company has a market cap of $534.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.