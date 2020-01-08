CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 6,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,293,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,645,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,479 shares of company stock valued at $40,549,964 in the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

