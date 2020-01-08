Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Care.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

CRCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 906,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Care.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

