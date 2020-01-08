Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinbe, DragonEX and ABCC. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $939.99 million and $49.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021003 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.02160625 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014786 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Coinbe, ABCC, Cryptomate, Huobi, Indodax, Exmo, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

