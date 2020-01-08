Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CSTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $301.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

