Capricoin (CPC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,950.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $41,031.00 and approximately $42,950.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.