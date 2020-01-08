Capitalg Lp Sells 2,085,172 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $18,650,531.06.

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,404.32. 1,527,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,048. The company has a market capitalization of $961.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,336.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,411.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.