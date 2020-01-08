Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,750. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.