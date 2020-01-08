CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

CAI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CAI International has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.77.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth $3,409,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

