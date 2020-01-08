Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 67,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $521.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

