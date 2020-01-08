Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $25.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.