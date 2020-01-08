Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $201,000 in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

