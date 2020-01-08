Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $153.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,395. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $107.35 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.