Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

