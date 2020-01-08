Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 5,155 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 366,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 168,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

