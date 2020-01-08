Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 250 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nike by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 116,886 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after purchasing an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,916 shares of company stock worth $23,467,874 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

NKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. 2,454,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.