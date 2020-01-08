Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

BUR stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 680.50 ($8.95). 1,192,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 756.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 988.92.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

