Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.81.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. 617,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $62.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

