Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Price Target at GBX 2,013.14

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,013.14 ($26.48).

ULE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ultra Electronics to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LON ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,166 ($28.49). 80,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,109.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,989.16. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

