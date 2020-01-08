Brokerages Set ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Target Price at $36.00

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,031. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $916.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

