Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) PT at $235.67

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.67.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NEE opened at $241.31 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $169.35 and a one year high of $245.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

