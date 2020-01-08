Brokerages Set Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $149.50

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.78. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,397. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.