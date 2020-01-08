Brokerages Set Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Target Price at $40.41

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,178 shares of company stock worth $779,069. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carolina Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,344. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

