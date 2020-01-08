Brokerages Set Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Target Price at $40.41

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.41.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
In other news, EVP M. J. Huggins III sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $116,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,178 shares of company stock worth $779,069. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,344. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
About Carolina Financial
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
