Brokerages Set $7.13 Price Target for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PRGX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

