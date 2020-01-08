Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 175,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.01. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.