Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 475,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

