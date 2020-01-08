Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

