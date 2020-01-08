Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter.

MIK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 6,019,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,575. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

