Brokerages Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.
Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,157 shares in the last quarter.
MIK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 6,019,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,575. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
