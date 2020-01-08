Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report sales of $98.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $110.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $442.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $442.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $427.00 million, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $428.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.54. 64,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

