Brokerages Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $266.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $260.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $388,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

