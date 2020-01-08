Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $195,467 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 104,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

