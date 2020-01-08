Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.34 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to announce sales of $115.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.98 million and the lowest is $110.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $129.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $448.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.65 million to $512.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $501.17 million, with estimates ranging from $445.59 million to $530.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

SRC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 887,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

