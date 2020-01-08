Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 228,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

