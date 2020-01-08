Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $86.29. 195,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,425. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.