Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

