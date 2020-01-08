BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New Price Target at Raymond James

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from to in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBIO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,617 shares of company stock worth $3,875,943.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,868,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

