Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Increases Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 370.60 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 355.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 325.28.

BRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

In other news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

