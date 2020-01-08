BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading 11.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.26, 1,363,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 719,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.21.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,970.12% and a net margin of 98.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 172.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

