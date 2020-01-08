Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 554,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,425. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.