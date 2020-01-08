Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of BWL.A opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Bowl America has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

