BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,927.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.86 or 0.05952698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027053 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,870,579,962 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.