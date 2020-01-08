Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of BOKU traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.91. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of $239.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

