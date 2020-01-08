BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

