B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 427.64 ($5.63).

BME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,314,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.