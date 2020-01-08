B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 401.50 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

