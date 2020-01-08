Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $1.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEP remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,060. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 281,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.