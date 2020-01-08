Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Cap of $447,742.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $447,742.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

BLUE is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

