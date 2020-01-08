Block Array (ARY) Market Capitalization Reaches $10,911.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Block Array has a total market cap of $10,911.00 and $131.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Block Array has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

