BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $510.00

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $510.00 and last traded at $509.97, with a volume of 43919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.95.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.